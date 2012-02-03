Gertrude Stein puts the “there” back in Oakland

Gertrude Stein. (Courtesy Oakland Public Library, Oakland History Room.)





There is a “There” in Oakland. (Photo by Joe Sciarrillo)





“...what was the use of my having come from Oakland it was not natural to have come from there yes write about it if I like or anything if I like but not there, there is no there there.”

Newspaper clippings from Stein’s file in the Oakland History Room referencing her “there” quote.

Tubbs Hotel, Oakland, California. (Courtesy Oakland Public Library, Oakland History Room)

Downtown Oakland in 1889. (Courtesy Oakland Public Library, Oakland History Room)

Children playing in a water hole near where Stein grew up in Oakland in this 1884 photo. (Courtesy Oakland Public Library, Oakland History Room)

Stein’s house, two miles south of this 1889 photo, was in a sparsely-populated section of Oakland. (Courtesy Oakland Public Library, Oakland History Room)



