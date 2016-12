Join Anne Rice's online broadcast discussion of "The Wolf Gift"

(Photo credit: Matthias Scheer @2010)





Anne Rice, author of, andwill be coming to Google’s headquarters in Mountain View to discuss her latest book,, on Friday, February 24th at 10AM PST. Fans around the world can get involved in this talk by submitting questions for her , and attend the talk by watching the live-stream on YouTube (see details below).is a richly imagined story of a man turned wolf trying to figure out what his new reality means--all while trying to stay one step ahead of the people desperate to hunt him down. With this novel, Anne Rice makes an intriguing return to the gothic world her fans know and love, set this time not in her native New Orleans but along California's haunting mist-shrouded coast. Both searching and suspenseful, it’s a gripping exploration of a man both delighted and tormented by a life he could never have anticipated.The talk will be live streamed on the Authors@Google YouTube channel , and there will be some time for fan questions. If you’d like to submit a question for consideration please visit our Google Moderator page for the event. We look forward to you joining us as we discuss the depths of this supernatural tale.: Pre-order the ebook fortoday from Google eBooks (available February 14) for easy reading on tablets, smartphones, e-readers and the web.is available in all of our online stores: Buy in the United States Australia or Canada : Click on this Google Moderator page to submit your questions and vote on other fans’ questions. We will select some of the most popular questions to ask Anne Rice during the talk. The Google Moderator page is open from now until February 23rd, 12PM PT.: On Friday, February 24th, at 10AM PT, Anne Rice’s interview will be broadcast live from the Authors@Google YouTube channel, youtube.com/atgoogletalks . The talk will last 30-45 minutes. We'll also post the recorded interview on this page afterwards.