Flock to Google Books to Unlock Secrets in Angry Birds Seasons

Wednesday, December 14, 2011 at 6:10 PM
Angry Birds Seasons for Chrome — the birds have locked away bonus levels in the game. Being avid readers, they've hidden clues to unlock the bonus levels in the new Google Books app for Chrome.
We're not going to reveal the birds' secret here, but read on for some hints:
First, if you haven't already, download the Angry Birds Seasons app for Chrome. To do so, open your Chrome web browser, then download the game by going here in Chrome. (Don't have Chrome yet? It's a fast and free browser available for download here, with Angry Birds Seasons and Google Books app pre-installed.)
To get the bonus levels in Angry Birds Seasons, you'll need to head over to the Google Books app to find your first clue. Open your Chrome web browser, and go here to download the Google Books app. Once you've installed the Books app, open it up to find out how to unlock the bonus levels in Angry Birds Seasons.
What levels are the Angry Birds hiding? Find out with Google Books!
5 comments:
That made it more exciting, angry birds is just everywhere.
is this still active?
what is the unlock code ?
let me know ?
Glad to visit this professional blog... I would love to learn more and more about technical and programming related things.. Great work!
Any updated information on the unlock code? Thanks!
