Pre-order your favorite ebooks at the Google eBookstore

Tuesday, November 22, 2011 at 1:00 PM
Excited about Michael Connelly's upcoming new book The Drop? Can't wait to get your hands on True Blue by Diana Palmer? Worried your bookstore will run out of Dean Koontz's The Moonlit Mind before you can get your copy?
Have no fear: Pre-ordering in the Google eBookstore is here!
We are excited to announce that the our eBookstore now supports pre-orders for many titles that have not yet been released. No longer must you wait outside in long lines and in the cold, or worry that you'll forget to call ahead with enough time to reserve a copy of that sequel you've been dying to read.
Simply sign into your Google Account, search for the title you want to pre-order and click on "Pre-order eBook" button.
After you’ve confirmed your pre-order, the title will appear in your purchase history. Once the title is officially released to the public, your credit card will be charged, and we'll send you an email letting you know that your book is ready to read!