Keep me posted about new books with Google Alerts

Thursday, October 20, 2011 at 1:01 PM
If you're an avid reader like me, you probably are always eagerly awaiting the next book by your favorite author, or new books on the topic you’re interested in. However, you might not always find out about those new books when they come out. Starting this week, you can set up a Google Alert for books and receive email notices when new books that match your interests become available.
To create an alert for books, go to Google Alerts, type in the keywords you are interested in about a book, (whether it’s title, author name, or topic) and choose “Books” from the Type drop-down button, and create. You can also preview the email you'll be sent on the right side panel. Once you create the alert, you will automatically begin receiving notification emails about new, recently published books in Google Books.
Some of my personal favorite alerts for books are:
- George R. R. Martin’s latest works
- New travel books on Hawaii, The Grand Canyon and your other favorite locales
- Books on programming with Java, HTML5 and other languages